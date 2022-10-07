LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars see first discounts: Star Wars, Marvel, more from $26

The holiday season is fast approaching and that means you’ll want to lock in one of this year’s latest LEGO Advent Calendars before stock runs out. If you haven’t secured one of the festive creations ahead of the countdown kicking off on December 1, Walmart is offering the first chance to save on the new creations with both the Star Wars and Marvel kits going up for sale alongside the City and Friends packages. Now starting at $26 each, these are down from $35 or more and marking a rare chance to save on the popular holiday builds. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for a full breakdown of the LEGO Advent Calendar deals and what to expect from this year’s holiday countdowns.

No matter which one of the LEGO Advent Calendars for 2022 that you opt for, each one includes 24 miniature creations from their respective themes. Be it mini recreations of iconic Star Wars vehicles to builds out of the MCU, or even holiday sweater-clad versions of iconic characters. These discounts are also all the more notable considering the LEGO Group raised the prices of the licensed kits from past years, so scoring some added savings helps offset the increase.

LEGO Advent Calendars on sale:

If you’re still not sold, be sure to go check out our recaps of last year’s holiday countdowns to get a better idea of what to expect from the whole experience. We’re always big fans of the festive kits, and this year’s have so much to be excited about by way of exclusive figures and so much more.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar features:

Fans will discover a surprise brick-built toy behind every door of the 2022 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75340) in the run-up to Christmas. It features 8 LEGO Star Wars characters, including C-3PO and R2-D2 in holiday sweaters decorated with each other’s portraits, a Gonk Droid dressed as Santa and Darth Vader in a summer outfit from LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!