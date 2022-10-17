Save $200 on nearly every 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro config with second-best prices from $999

Apple is expected to reveal the new M2 iPad Pros any day now, and before hand Amazon is offering a rare chance to score one of the best prices to date on the existing M1-powered iPadOS experiences with free shipping across the board. Starting at $999, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is now sitting at the second-best price to date with $200 in savings attached. There’s also the very same $200 in savings applied to a wider collection of storage capacities and connectivity offerings in order to deliver near all-time low discounts.

Even with the news of a new 2022 model coming sometime soon, Apple’s latest iPad Pro for the time being provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

On top of the more entry-level configuration that we featured above, there is a full page of markdowns in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro stable you can browse through to see all of the different models up for grabs. As mentioned, you can save $200 across every version, just about all of which are sitting at the second-best prices to date along the way. So if you can live without the newer version dropping sometime this month, it’s a good idea to cash-in on what will still be quite the powerful iPadOS experience.

Regardless of which model you end up opting for, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor at $129.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

