Outfit your Apple Watch Series 8 with an affordable leather band at $8.50 (Save 35%)

OUHENG (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,500+) via Amazon offers its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band 45/44/42mm for $8.58 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $13, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low at over 30% off. This beats our previous mention from earlier in the year by $1 and is the lowest we’ve seen since early 2021. Compatible with every Apple Watch released so far, including the latest Series 8 and even the Apple Watch Ultra, this leather band elevates the look of your wearable from the sport strap that was included in the box. Comprised of genuine leather, the strap also features space gray lugs as well as rugged overall design that’s said to patina over time. Head below for more.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable. Though the discount we’re tracking on Apple’s Alpine Loop band is certainly worth taking a peak at, too.

Though if you think stepping up to the new flagship wearable would be a better idea, Apple Watch Series 8 is still on sale. Delivering new all-time lows across a collection of different styles, the entry-level aluminum models are now marked down for the very first time with $50 in savings going a long way to deliver $349 starting prices.

Leather Apple Watch band features:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

