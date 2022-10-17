Lexar’s latest NM800 7,500MB/s Heatsink SSDs fall back to Amazon lows from $130 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is now offering the latest Lexar Professional 1TB NM800 PRO Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. This model launched back in August carrying a regular price of $180, like it fetches at B&H right now, with today’s deal matching the lowest price we have tracked yet. You’ll also find the 2TB variant marked down to the lowest we have tracked at $229.99 from the regular $300 price tag. This model features a PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe 1.4 interface in the M.2 2280 form factor compatible with your PC battlestation or PlayStation 5. Alongside the built-in heatsink technology, 5-year limited warranty, and vibration-resistant design, it clocks in with impressive up to 7,500MB/s speeds. Head below for more details.

Today’s Lexar offer not only undercuts the new WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X model – check out our hands-on review, it’s also an even faster solution. But if you don’t need that much storage, you could drop down to the 512GB NM800 PRO to achieve the same speeds and modern design at $90 shipped.

If it’s the portable SSD action you’re after, there are a few new releases you’ll want to scope out. WD just unveiled one of its fastest models yet with the new Thunderbolt SanDisk PRO-G40 and just last week CORSAIR unleashed its new 20Gb/s USB-C Gen 2×2 EX100U. The latter of which clocks in up to 1,600MB/s speeds to deliver a relatively affordable option, considering it just released, that outruns many of the most popular options out there. Just be sure to also scope out our recent hands-on review of OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD as well.

Lexar Professional 1TB NM800 PRO SSD:

Next-Gen PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Technology with cooling Heatsink-compatible with PlayStation 5 and PCs.

Integrated Heatsink reduces heat for better performance, power efficiency to level up your gaming experience, and reduce temperatures by up to 30%.

Unparalleled speed PCIe Gen4x4 interface: up to 7500MB/s read and 6500MB/s write – NVMe 1.4, with M.2 2280 form factor.

Leverages the latest 12nm controller providing lower power consumption and longer battery life.

Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts.

