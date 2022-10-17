Minecraft 1.20 coming in 2023, beta ‘in the next few days’ with new mobs, more

While I might be new to the Minecraft realm, I’ve been readily waiting for the 1.20 update to be announced. Well, over the weekend at the 2022 Minecraft Live event, Mojang finally announced Minecraft 1.20, though it won’t officially launch until next year. The beta should be live “in the next few days,” and you’ll find that the upcoming update delivers an all-new mob, building block, and more. Sound interesting? Keep reading to find out all that we know about the Minecraft 1.20 update.

The headlining feature of the Minecraft 1.20 update is the new mob. There’s been a lot of voting going on lately, and now it’s confirmed: Camels are entering the desert. These camels have some unique features, like allowing players to ride them as well as having the ability to dash over rivers, unlike horses. These camels will live in desert biomes and cluster in desert villages. Something else that sets the camel apart from other mobs is that you’ll sit high enough that “certain mobs” won’t be able to reach you to attack, according to Mojang.

On the blocks side of things, a lot is being added to Minecraft in 1.20. For starters, bamboo is now a full set of blocks, including doors, trapdoors, planks, and stairs. Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without a bamboo boat, er, raft to travel down the river with. Plus, there’s a new decorative block type called bamboo mosaic to add some flair to your builds.

There’s also an all-new chiseled bookshelf, which is a functional decoration that you can place up to six books on. This new block is compatible with redstone signals as well, giving off a signal based on how many books it currently holds. You’ll be able to use this to create some super unique secret doors or other contraptions. However, there’s no inventory UI for this new chiseled bookshelf, meaning you’ll likely click on a book to pick it up or set it down.

We’re also getting one more mob with the sniffer. This “extinct overworld” mob is actually kinda, sorta dead… until you find their eggs. These eggs are hidden away in underwater ruins in chests, and you’ll be able to hatch a baby sniffer once growing them. When aged up, the sniffer can help you find ancient seeds to grow into different decorative plants.

Minecraft 1.20 will be launching in 2023 – we expect it in Q1. However, according to the Minecraft Twitter account, you’ll be able to play the update in beta sometime in the next few days, though an exact date is not yet available.

I’m actually quite excited to see what the Minecraft 1.20 update holds. While not as big of an overhaul as 1.18 or 1.19, the 1.20 update brings some unique things to the table, like being able to ride a camel with a friend. This is something I’m particularly looking forward to as I head out on mining exhibitions with friends as we can all mount up and ride off to the mine together.

