NutriBullet’s 1200W Blender Combo in silver now matching Amazon low at $115 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet Blender Combo in silver for $114.95 shipped. Regularly $150, like it fetches directly from NutriBullet, this is 23% or $35 off the going rate, matching the lowest we have tracked on the silver model, and the best we can find. This model includes a multi-serving pitcher as well as a single-serve blending cup alongside its nutrient extraction action, a tamper, and the 1200W motor base. The stainless steel Easy-Twist Extractor Blade is joined by BPA-free pitchers, three speeds settings, a pulse function, and the extraction program allowing users to make “an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.” Head below for more details.

If a more basic personal-sized option will do the trick for your needs, consider the 11-piece Magic Bullet setup. It includes a series of blending on-the-go cups to deliver a #1 best-selling solution on Amazon that is also among the most popular options you’ll find there. It is currently selling for just under $38 shipped as well.

Speaking of Magic Bullet, we also just recently had a chance to go hands-on with its new mini juicer model. The $60 home juicing solution certainly isn’t the most powerful model on the market, but it was more than capable to liquidizing just about any fruit and vegetable I threw at it for two weeks straight. Get a complete breakdown of the user experience as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys feature right here.

NutriBullet Blender Combo features:

NutriBullet Blender Combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup.

Three precision speeds, a pulse function and the Extract program offer full control at the press of a button. 1200 Watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.

Includes: (1) 1200 Watt Motor Base, (1) 64 oz (1.9L) Blender Pitcher with Lid and Vented Lid Cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz (900ml) Cup, (1) 24 oz (700ml) Handled Cup, (2) To-Go Lids, (1) Easy-Twist Extractor Blade, and Recipe Book

The Easy-Twist Extractor Blade is made of powerful stainless steel and designed with cyclonic action. Our super-durable BPA-Free pitcher and cups are made of high-performance plastic. Unit Dimensions: 7.75 Lx 8.07 W x 16.97 H

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!