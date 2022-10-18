Save 31% on AOC’s 34-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor at low of $312, more from $130

Amazon is now offering the AOC 34-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $311.99 shipped. Normally going for $450, this 31% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. With the 1500R curve, this monitor will increase your immersion into games and content while also reducing eye strain that can occur with flat panels. When gaming at high refresh rates, screen tearing can become a big issue but AOC implemented Adaptive-Sync support into its monitor so every gaming session is fluid and smooth. Connectivity ranges from dual DisplayPort 1.4 inputs and two HDMI 2.0 ports so you can have your PC and console connected without disconnecting wires. Head below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the monitors above. While all of these monitors will include stands, you may want to elevate them above your desk to save on space. We’re currently tracking a HUANUO Monitor Arm down at the lowest price of $27. Designed to tidy up your desk, this mount works with most displays on the market. It uses a VESA mounting pattern and can hold up to 14.3-pounds, which allows you to mount even heavier screens with ease.

AOC 34-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Imagine playing your favorite games on a 34-inch monitor with a smooth and sharp 144Hz refresh rate. Now stop imaging because this is the reality that is the CU34G2X delivers, in addition to a curved VA panel that displays 144Hz and a 1ms (MPRT) response time. This monitor is perfect for gamers that are looking for an immersive experience while supporting high speed gameplay.

