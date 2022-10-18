This gas spring monitor arm makes any display adjustable for under $27 at Amazon

Dream Fit 2020 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Monitor Arm for $26.92 shipped. Down 25% from its $36 normal rate, this $9 discount marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2022 at Amazon. Designed to tidy up your desk, this mount works with most displays on the market. It uses a VESA mounting pattern and can hold up to 14.3-pounds, which allows you to mount even heavier screens with ease. You’ll also find that this mount has the ability to tilt from -50- to +35-degrees, and it also has a +/- 90-degree swivel and a 360-degree rotation. HUANUO’s mount also packs both a c-clamp and grommet mounting base which makes it easy to attach to multiple types of desks. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this headphone stand for just $6 on Amazon. It’ll continue to help tidy up your desk and ensure your headphones are always within arm’s reach. I really love having a headphone stand as well as monitor arm at my desk as it really helps to clean up clutter.

Do you have two screens to uphold? Consider picking up this dual 32-inch monitor arm that’s on sale for 40% off right now. Down to $16.50, the reason this dual monitor mount costs less than today’s lead deal is that it isn’t gas spring and wherever you place the screen it stays. So, even though it supports two displays, there’s less customizability here.

HUANUO Monitor Arm features:

HUANUO HNSS6 gas spring single monitor desk mount built in premium gas spring, provides smooth and durable height adjustments, making your monitors freely stay at any height you adjust, the full motion adjustments allow you to find optimal angle and position to make you comfortable and productive.

