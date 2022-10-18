Cuisinart’s cordless wine opener hits Amazon low at $40 (Reg. $70), more accessories from $3.50

Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on drinkware and wine accessories to have you ready for holiday get togethers from $3.50. First up, you can land the Cuisinart RWO-100 EvolutionX Cordless 4-in-1 Wine Opener for $39.90 shipped. Regularly $70 any Best Buy and directly from Cuisinart, today’s deal is over $30 or 43% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This fully rechargeable device will have you opening bottles with little to no effort. It can pop up to 50 bottles per charge, takes 2 hours to juice back up to 100%, and includes a foil cutter for neatly removing the seal, an aerator, as well as a preserver to cap the bottle off if you don’t finish it in one go. Head below for more details and additional barware deals.

You’ll want to head over to this landing page for the rest of today’s wine and barware Amazon deals. Including accessories from popular brands like Rabbit and Houdini, the deals start from $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find price drops on wing corkscrews, cocktail juicers, shakers, large sphere ice trays, muddlers, and those popular Rabbit silicone wine bottle stoppers as well.

Then swing by our home goods guide for additional kitchen and cooking deals including this $80 price drop on the COSORI smart app-controlled indoor air fryer grill . That deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and now sits alongside the very first discount we have tracked on Ninja’s latest NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker. Go take a closer look at that offer right here.

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Wine Opener features:

Everything you need to maximize your wine enjoyment is right here. Complete cordless convenience makes opening bottles easier than ever.Open up to 50 bottles on a single charge. The foil cutter neatly removes foil seals. Use the aerator to bring out wine’s full flavor, and the preserver to retain freshness. To recharge, simply plug the USB cable into the port. Quick. Easy. Exceptional.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!