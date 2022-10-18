Save $80 on COSORI smart app-controlled indoor air fryer grill down at $160 shipped

Amazon now has the COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer for $159.99 shipped after you clip the $80 on-page coupon. Regularly $240, this is $80 off the typical price tag as well as matching both our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked yet. This model delivers a hybrid cooker to your countertop with a “virtually smoke-free” indoor grilling experience that will have the BBQ action going all year long. From there, you’ll also find built-in air frying action, roasting, broiling, baking, dehydrating, and more. Another notable feature here is its support for optional remote smartphone-control and hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands – a feature rarely seen from the big brands in this price range. This enables the companion app, featuring over 100 recipes to choose from, to have the unit automatically begin cooking with the “correct temperature and time.” More details below.

If you already have a dedicated air fryer solution, the COSORI Smart Aeroblaze might be overkill. In that case, land an indoor grill for much less with this Chefman model instead. It sells for $45 shipped on Amazon and, while much less intelligent, will have the grilling action fired up no matter what the weather is like outside much the same.

Check out this deal on Cuisinart’s pellet grill/smoker and the very first price drop on Ninja’s latest NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker. This stainless steel model hit Amazon a couple months ago and is now at the best price we have tracked since. A non-stick interior, five shade settings, audible and visual notifications, as well as the included measuring cup highlight the feature set. Get a closer look at what it is is cable of right here and head over to our home goods hub fore even more cooking and kitchen deals.

COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer features:

MEET THE COSORI AEROBLAZE INDOOR GRILL: Temperatures up to 510°F sear and sizzle food in minutes to give you your desired doneness with chargrill marks and caramelized flavor

VIRTUALLY SMOKE-FREE: A pre-installed activated carbon filter, precise temperature presets, and splatter guard effectively reduce unwanted smoke and odors during the cooking process to keep your kitchen clean and cool

FAMILY CAPACITY: Cook enough food for 3–5 people on the large 100 square-inch grill. The surface fits up to 4 steaks, 4 hamburgers, or 15 hot dogs

