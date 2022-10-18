GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti GPU is made for mid-range gaming at Amazon low of $406

$450 $406

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU for $405.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of nearly $450 lately, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon. Ready to upgrade your gaming setup, the RTX 3060 Ti is perfect for 1440p gaming. You’ll find 8GB of GDDR6 memory here as well as NVIDIA’s 2nd generation RT and 3rd generation Tensor cores. All of this combines to deliver ample power to play even the latest AAA titles at 1080p or 1440p. Plus, if you’re willing to sacrifice FPS and some quality settings then you can even play at 4K in certain games. Keep reading for more.

If you’re in the middle of building a PC right now, then be sure to have plenty of RAM on hand. While 8GB might have been enough in year’s past, you should at least have 16GB available to use in your system, if not more. So, with your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend grabbing TeamGroup’s 3200MHz 16GB RAM kit that can be picked up for $45 at Amazon.

Further upgrade your setup with JBL’s Quantum RGB USB mic that’s on sale for $38 right now. This massive 62% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked from its normal $100 going rate. You also won’t want to miss out on our PC gaming guide which has a slew of other ways to save, including discounts on AOC’s 34-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor at $312.

GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti GPU features:

NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors 2nd Generation RT Cores 3rd Generation Tensor Cores Powered by GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans RGB Fusion 2.0 Protection metal back plate 2x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI LHR (Lite Hash Rate) version Core Clock: 1740MHz. Get the ultimate gaming performance with GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti (Rev 2.0) Graphics Cards. Powered by NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture and refined with WINDFORCE cooling technology, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC 8G (Rev 2.0) brings stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications with its enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores.

