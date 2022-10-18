Save $300 on Skytech’s Shiva Gaming Desktop with RTX 3060 Ti graphics down at $1,294

Want to take a jump into PC gaming? Well, now you can with Amazon now offering the Skytech Shiva Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop at its new low price of $1,293.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,600, this solid $300 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor is paired with the RTX 3060 Ti graphics horsepower to bring you good performance for both 1080p and 1440p gaming. The 16GB of DDR4 RAM is plenty for pretty much any game and even running professional creative applications with the 1TB of SSD storage being enough for a game library but you will likely expand it later on. The best part of Skytech gaming desktops is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you won’t have to worry about proprietary motherboards or power supplies. Head below for more.

If you would rather have a portable gaming setup, you could instead grab the Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $793. The processor here is somewhat of a downgrade as you step to Intel’s 10th Gen processor, though it can still run up to 4.6GHz. The graphics are also downgraded to the RTX 3050 but this CPU and GPU pairing will be plenty to drive the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display present here. Storage is cut down to a mere 256GB of SSD storage with the RAM dropping to 8GB.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you already have a gaming desktop but are looking to upgrade to NVIDIA’s 30-series, we’re tracking a deal on the GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti 8GB Card down at $406, a return to the Amazon all-time low. You’ll find 8GB of GDDR6 memory here as well as NVIDIA’s 2nd generation RT and 3rd generation Tensor cores. All of this combines to deliver ample power to play even the latest AAA titles at 1080p or 1440p.

Skytech Shiva Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Desktop features:

Get serious about your improving your game and productivity. A Skytech Shiva offers the latest generation of powerful PC components to future proof your system ensuring years of quality gameplay and superb performance. With room to add your own 2.5-3″ storage drives you could download new games and edit video without worrying about running out of space.

