TP-Link’s Tri-Band 6.6Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 Router falls to second-lowest price of $250 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Archer AX90 8-Stream Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $250 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $300, this solid $50 price drop, or 17% in savings, marks a new second-lowest price we’ve seen. The Archer AX90 router can support wireless speeds upwards of 6,600Mb/s across the 2.4 and dual 5.0GHz bands with the eight antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find Alexa integration for controlling your network with just voice commands, such as turning on the guest Wi-Fi when visitors arrive. You’ll also find support for OneMesh, TP-Link’s system for forming a mesh network with an extender to prevent dropped coverage alongside a single 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port and three gigabit Ethernet outputs. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t need as much throughput as the Archer AX90 above, you could instead go with the Archer AX55 for $110 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll find this dual-band router is similar to the AX90 above with lower overall specifications. You’re looking at a total throughput of 1,800Mb/s across the two 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the same beamforming technology ensuring even coverage. The same Alexa integration is present here as well so you can have some smart home integration even on a budget. This option is better suited for small homes or apartments.

After you upgrade your home network, why not step up your smart home lighting? We’re currently tracking a deal on Govee’s Smart Color Changing Dimmable Light Bulb down at the lowest price we can find, $9. Alongside voice and smartphone control, this model delivers remote control from just about anywhere alongside eight preset scene modes and complete customization from within the companion app. It supports over 16 million different colors to add some personalized ambiance to the experience as well as white and warm white options with scheduling and more.

TP-Link Archer AX90 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Ultra Connectivity – 1× 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port plus 1× 1 Gbps WAN/LAN port plus 3× Gigabit LAN ports and two USB ports ensure max flexibility and boosted throughput; The 2.5 Gbps WAN or LAN port and 1 Gbps WAN, LAN port cannot be used as the WAN port at the same time

TP-Link OneMesh Supported – Flexibly Create Whole Home WiFi with Archer AX90 by adding a OneMesh supported Range Extender, like RE505X

More Devices with Less Lag – OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology deliver data to multiple devices, simultaneously

