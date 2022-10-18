Expand your smart home with Govee’s color dimmable Wi-Fi bulb down at $9 (Reg. $14)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Color Changing Dimmable Light Bulb for $9.11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $14, this is 35% off the going rate of the A19 Wi-Fi bulb, the lowest price we can find, and an affordable way to expand your Google Assistant or Alexa smart home capabilities. Alongside voice and smartphone control, this model delivers remote control from just about anywhere alongside eight preset scene modes and complete customization from within the companion app. It supports over 16 million different colors to add some personalized ambiance to the experience as well as white and warm white options with scheduling and more. Head below for additional details.

A comparable solution that sells for even less is this Cree Max Smart LED Bulb. It goes for just under $7 Prime shipped on Amazon with similar Google Assistant and Alexa control joined by your choice color, dimming action, and the ability to “shift throughout the day to mimic natural sunlight.”

Check out this ongoing deal on Govee’s latest RGBIC Gaming Light Bars at 40% off the going rate, then swing by our smart home hub for even more. One notable offer there has big-time price drops live on Arlo smart cameras, video doorbells, and more from $72 courtesy of this week’s Amazon sale. You can browse through those deals right here as well as this price drop on Anker’s eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit with HomeKit Secure Video.

Govee Smart Color Changing Light Bulb features:

Voice & App Control : Govee smart light bulbs work well with Alexa, Google Assistant. Feel free to power Govee smart multicolor LED bulb with your voice. Just one-touch of Govee Home App, you can control smart LED bulb wherever you are.(Remote not included)

DIY Mode & Multiple scenarios : 8 preset scene modes are free for you to choose. Not enough? With Govee Home App, you can DIY your own scene mode by adjusting brightness, changing light effect and choosing colors.

Millions of Colors : With over 16 million vivid color options available on the Govee Home app, your indoor scenery will transform before your eyes. Have a favorite photo? Upload it, and the app will recognize the colors and apply them to Govee smart light bulbs.

