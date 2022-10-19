Score four months of Audible Premium Plus for just $6 per month with fall 60% off sale

Amazon is currently offering new members Audible Premium Plus for $5.95 per month for the first four months. This 60% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked from Amazon and Audible this year, though there have been a few promotions which offered some free audiobooks once or twice. The Audible Premium Plus plan includes access to the Audible Plus catalog, which offers thousands of audiobooks you can listen to on-demand without any limitations. On top of that, you’ll get one credit each month (four over the course of this promotion) which are good for any audiobook on Audible regardless of value. The audiobooks purchased with a credit become a permanent addition to your library as well, allowing you to access them long after your subscription ends. Plus, in addition to the credits, you’ll get 30% off additional purchases should you want more audiobooks every month. Learn more about Audible Premium Plus in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Given that you’re saving $36 with today’s deal, it’s worth it to invest just some of that spare cash toward Amazon’s certified refurbished Echo Dot 3rd Generation. Available on Amazon for $35 right now, this smart speaker can read your audiobooks aloud with simple voice commands, but also controls your smart home just the same.

If you have a 4th Generation Echo Dot already, consider checking out the Made For Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen wall or outlet mounts that are on sale for just $9 each. Down 47% from its normal going rate, you’ll find these mounts make it easy to tidy up your smart home setup, as there’s built-in cable management here as well.

Audible membership benefits:

1 credit a month to pick ANY title from our entire premium selection—to keep forever!

Stream or download 1,000s of included audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals in the Plus Catalog.

No commitments. Cancel anytime and keep all your purchased titles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!