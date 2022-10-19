Made For Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen wall and outlet mounts at just $9 each (47% off)

Amazon is now offering some notable accessories for its Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speakers. You can score the ECHOGEAR Made For Amazon Wall Mount in black or white for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this is 47% off the going rate, matching the best deal we have tracked on Amazon, and the lowest we can find. This mount, much like the Made for Amazon Outlet Hanger we are also tracking at the $8.99 all-time low, is specifically designed to house your Echo Dot 4th Gen. It can be “mounted in minutes” using the included 3M strips or via the screws and anchors that come in the box to the underside of cabinets, up on the wall, or even on the ceiling. It features a rotating design to maximize button access and sound output as well as cable wrap action to keep things neat. Head below for more details.

As of right now, the offers above are the lowest price we can find from a Made for Amazon Echo 4th Gen mount. If you’re looking to organize your setup, free up some desktop space, or install some overhead Alexa speakers, for example, the ECHOGEAR deals above are your best bet right now.

And while we are talking Amazon gear, be sure to dive into our extensive coverage of the new lineup that was unveiled and went up for sale last month. From a new smart nightstand lamp that can track sleep and health data to its latest home security systems, Fire TV gear, and the new Kindle Scribe, everything you need to know about the 2022/2023 Amazon lineup of smart gear is waiting for you right here.

ECHOGEAR Made For Amazon Wall Mount features:

Accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot (4th Gen) sold separately.

A SUPER EASY install will have your Echo Dot (4th Gen) mounted in minutes. Use the included 3M Command Strips for peel & stick installation. Want a more permanent option? Screws and anchors come in the box for drywall & wood stud wall mounting.

Get your Echo Dot (4th Gen) off the counter and onto the wall, under a cabinet, or even on the ceiling. It’ll keep your speaker secure during your neighbor’s spontaneous polka parties.

Rotating design can turn 360º to maximize button access & audio quality for your unique setup.

Keep that power cord in check for a clean finish. Wrap the extra cable around the base of the mount for an Instagram worthy look.

