Where to buy the best tailgate apparel this football season with deals from $5

Football season is in full swing and the fan gear has taken off this year. There are new trendy vendors, such as Wrangler and LuluLemon, that are in the college licensing space that fans can get their hands on now. Be sure to show your support with your favorite college teams at tailgates, in the stadium, or at home. Head below to find all of our top picks this year, and you will also want to check out the new TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches to complete your game-day outfit.

’47 Tailgate Apparel

If you’re looking for on-trend tailgate gear this year, the ’47 sports lifestyle brand is a great choice. This brand was established in 1947 and it’s a partner of the MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and over 900 colleges. One of our top picks from this brand is the Arch Gamebreak Crew Sweatshirt. I love the vintage feel and the large team logo across the chest. This sweatshirt features a fleece interior to help keep you warm and pairs perfectly with joggers, leggings, jeans, chino pants, and more. Plus, it’s gender-neutral. The ’47 brand also has the best baseball hats with over 2,000 styles and pricing starting at just $5.

Nordstrom’s Sport Shop

Another place to find game day apparel is Nordstrom’s Sports Fan Shop. Suit up and cheer on your favorite team with gear from Nike, adidas, Fanatics, and more. There are over 6,000 items throughout the fan shop with pricing starting at $25. A standout from the fan shop is the Dallas Cowboys Tommy Hilfiger Half-Zip Pullover. This is a great option for rain or shine due to its water-resistant material and scuba hoodie. It also has a large kangaroo pouch, which is nice for keeping your hands warm or storing essentials.

Lululemon game day

Lululemon launched its first collegiate collaboration at the University of Michigan in fall 2021 and has continued to make its way to over 40 campuses this year. One of the most notable items is the Lululemon University of Michigan Heathered Ultra Light Gray Scuba Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt. This is a Lululemon best-selling style, and it’s great for layering up during game day. There is an embroidered block “M” logo on left chest, and it’s priced at $140.

Wrangler on-trend gear

Wrangler debut an entire collegiate collection with 72 items for men and 48 items for women with pricing starting at $32. A highlight from this collection is the Men’s Wrangler Tailgate Retro Collegiate Denim Jacket. This jacket is great for cooler days, and it’s crafted from cotton with just the right amount of stretch to keep you comfortable. This style is priced at $110; however, all of the Wrangler collegiate collection is currently 20% off. Discount is applied at checkout.

