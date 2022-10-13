TAG Heuer brings Swiss-made luxury to the Mushroom Kingdom with new must-see Mario Kart watches

We’ve seen some sweet Mushroom Kingdom collectibles and cross-over projects, but you’ll definitely want to check out the new TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches. Whether you’re into Swiss timepieces or not, these new official Tag Heuer x Nintendo watches are worth a closer look. Set to arrive next week, you’re looking at proper luxury watches with gorgeous Mario Kart accents through the dial designs and weaved into the skeletonized tourbillon arrays. Folks interested in dropping $4,300 (or a whole lot more) on a sweet Swiss-made Mario Kart watch will want to head below and reserve a chance to buy one now.

TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches

The new TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches come in two different designs, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Chronograph and the far more pricey TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronorgraph Tourbillon model. “Two new Mario Kart themed watches from TAG Heuer are speeding towards the finish line! The TAG Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph Tourbillon & Chronograph arrive 10/20.” Here’s a quick run down of the main feature set for each:

TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Chronograph:

44mm polished steel case

Black ceramic tachymeter bezel

Mario Kart bezel logo in Super-Luminova lettering

9 o’clock permanent second indicator with Mario on asphalt sub-counters

Mario Kart-engraving on screw-down case back

Black calf leather strap with red stitching

TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Chronograph Tourbillon:

45mm grade 5 titanium case

Black polished ceramic bezel

400 KM/H tachymeter

Skeletonized tri-compac dial

Sapphire glass back showing Heuer 02T movement

Red-line black calfskin leather strap

Titanium folding buckle with Mario “M” logo

Head over to this page to get early access or to “get notified” on availability here. Pricing is as follows:

TAG Heuer Mario Kart Chronograph $4,300

TAG Heuer Mario Kart Chronograph Tourbillon $25,600

See more Two new Mario Kart themed watches from TAG Heuer are speeding towards the finish line!



The #TAGHeuerFormula1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph Tourbillon & Chronograph arrive 10/20.



Reservations are open until 10/17: https://t.co/AvC3IOhQ3d pic.twitter.com/WZdwsTsfFC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 13, 2022

