TAG Heuer brings Swiss-made luxury to the Mushroom Kingdom with new must-see Mario Kart watches

We’ve seen some sweet Mushroom Kingdom collectibles and cross-over projects, but you’ll definitely want to check out the new TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches. Whether you’re into Swiss timepieces or not, these new official Tag Heuer x Nintendo watches are worth a closer look. Set to arrive next week, you’re looking at proper luxury watches with gorgeous Mario Kart accents through the dial designs and weaved into the skeletonized tourbillon arrays. Folks interested in dropping $4,300 (or a whole lot more) on a sweet Swiss-made Mario Kart watch will want to head below and reserve a chance to buy one now.
TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches
The new TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches come in two different designs, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Chronograph and the far more pricey TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronorgraph Tourbillon model. “Two new Mario Kart themed watches from TAG Heuer are speeding towards the finish line! The TAG Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph Tourbillon & Chronograph arrive 10/20.” Here’s a quick run down of the main feature set for each:
TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Chronograph:
- 44mm polished steel case
- Black ceramic tachymeter bezel
- Mario Kart bezel logo in Super-Luminova lettering
- 9 o’clock permanent second indicator with Mario on asphalt sub-counters
- Mario Kart-engraving on screw-down case back
- Black calf leather strap with red stitching
TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Chronograph Tourbillon:
- 45mm grade 5 titanium case
- Black polished ceramic bezel
- 400 KM/H tachymeter
- Skeletonized tri-compac dial
- Sapphire glass back showing Heuer 02T movement
- Red-line black calfskin leather strap
- Titanium folding buckle with Mario “M” logo
Head over to this page to get early access or to “get notified” on availability here. Pricing is as follows:
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!