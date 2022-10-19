Crucial 6,600MB/s gaming SSDs up to 32% off: 500GB new low at $59 or 2TB at $170, more

Today only, as part of DealZone, B&H has launched a notable Crucial storage sale featuring internal and portable SSDs. It is now offering the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Gaming Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. Price automatically appears in the cart. Regularly $250, it more typically sits in the $240 range at Amazon where it is currently fetching $198 and has only dropped as low as today’s deal once previously. You’ll also find the 500GB model at $58.65 shipped via B&H once added to your cart, down from the regular $81 for the lowest price we have tracked. Both models feature PCIe 4.0 NVMe technology with a 3D NAND controller within the usual M.2 form-factor. It clocks in at 6,600MB/s making it a notable upgrade to your battlestation. Head below for deals and details.

You can browse through rest of today’s B&H DealZone and the Crucial sale right here. The deals start from just over $50 shipped and include everything from previous-generation SATA internal SSD models and RAM modules to some of the brand’s X6 portable SSDs with as much as $78 in savings. We are already starting to see some of this additional gear beginning to sell out, so be sure to take a browse through while you still can.

While the 2TB variant isn’t as affordable as the model featured above here today, we are still tracking some solid price drops on Lexar’s latest NM800 7,500MB/s Heatsink SSDs. These models are ready for your PC and PS5 setups with even faster specs and pricing starting from $130 shipped to match the Amazon all-time lows. Just be sure to also scope out our recent hands-on review of the WD_BLACK SN850X, the brand’s fastest model in its class.

Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Gaming SSD features:

Designed for hardcore gamers, professionals, and creatives who need high-performance computing, the 2TB P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Internal SSD from Crucial delivers speed and data protection. Engineered with an M.2 2280 form factor and a PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe interface that works well with computers and console systems such as the PlayStation 5, the P5 Plus delivers sequential read speeds of up to 6600 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 5000 MB/s. Users will have access to full-drive TCG OPAL 2.0 data encryption, while a TBW (Total Bytes Written) rating of 1200TB helps ensure a long operational life.

