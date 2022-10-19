ElevationLab launches 1-day flash sale with up to 25% off iPhone docks, AirTag mounts, more

Through the end of today, ElevationLab has launched a new flash sale that’s discounting its entire collection of first-party accessories. Shipping is free across the board. In order to take advantage of the savings, you’ll need to hit one of two different thresholds in order to start saving, with orders over $50 locking in 15% off the total and carts over $100 saving 25%. This is one of the first chances to save across the brand’s popular inventory of Apple accessories, which range from its classic and oh so popular Anchor headphone mount to all-new releases for your iPhone and more, this sale is packed with plenty of workstation upgrades, everyday carry accessories, and more. All of our top picks are down below the fold.

ElevationLab flash sale highlights:

ElevationDock 5: $40

Anchor Side: $14

Anchor Headphone Mount: $12

CordDock V2 for iPhone: $30

AirTag TagVault Keychain: $13

AirTag TagVault Pet Collar: $20

MagBase: $13

After you’ve shopped everything in the sale to mix and match your cart in order to hit either of the savings amounts, be sure to check out everything else on tap today. Then for some additional ways to deck out your charging setup, be sure to head over to our latest Smartphone Accessories roundup. Including everything from MagSafe chargers for iPhone to additional cables, power banks, and the like, you’ll find some more affordable gear starting at $6.

ElevationDock 5 features:

Now with USB-C: It’s the fastest charging dock for iPhone. Deep, comfortable 18° back angle with ±4° adjustment. Lightning connector flexes under high torque so your phone won’t flop forward. Premium construction: Beautifully CNC-machined stainless steel knobs, weighted with inserts, full soft silicone overmolded body. NanoPad underside locks to smooth surfaces via micro air-suction for one-handed undocking. Has two levels of holding power.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!