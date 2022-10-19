Smartphone Accessories: Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My $15 (75% off), more

Verizon Wireless is offering Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My for $14.99 shipped. Originally $59, and going for as such at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As Apple’s latest Leather MagSafe Wallet, you’ll find native Find My support here so that way you’ll be able to see the last place it was left. With room for up to three cards, and attaching to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14, this is a great way to slim down your EDC and stop carrying that bulky back-pocket wallet around. I’ve loved switching away from a dedicated wallet to one that attaches to my phone as it really slimed down what I have to carry with me when leaving the house. Check out our hands-on review to learn more about what Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My has to offer.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

