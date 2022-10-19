Philips’ 2022 model Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 hits Amazon all-time low at $65

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 for $64.96 shipped. Regularly $80, this one launched back in July and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This waterproof solution is completely cordless and can carry up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge over the included USB-C cable (also ships with the wall adapter). Features include the Quad Stream action that “creates four wide streams of water for a thorough clean between teeth and along the gum line” alongside pulse wave technology that guides you from tooth-to-tooth to bring that dentist experience home and so you don’t miss a spot. Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution would be something like this Panasonic Cordless Dental Water Flosser. Featuring an ultra-portable collapsible design, it can be had on Amazon for around $27 shipped right now. It’s not as powerful and can’t carry as much water, but it is worth a look considering the price tag and more compact form-factor.

We are also tracking a solid offer on AquaSonic’s popular electric toothbrush bundle. Delivering a ton of value for the $30 sale price it is fetching right now, it includes eight brush heads in the package as well as the charger and travel case with all of the details you need waiting right here in yesterday’s deal coverage. It might not be an Oral-B or Philips, but it is easily one of the most popular options outside of the big two on Amazon.

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 features:

Up to 150% more effective than floss for healthier gums

Unique Quad Stream creates four wide streams of water for a thorough clean between teeth and along the gum line

Waterproof and cordless with 14-day battery life for ultimate convenience

Pulse Wave Technology gently pulses water to guide from tooth to tooth so you don’t miss a spot

Whisper quiet design engineered for a discreet clean so you get great results without disturbing others

1 Cordless Power Flosser, 2 Nozzles (Quad Stream and Standard), 1 USB-C Charging Cable, 1 Wall Adapter

