Land a $560 Vitamix 5300 blender in refurb condition for $230 shipped (5-yr. warranty)

Justin Kahn
Orig. $560 $230
Best Black Friday Instant Pot deals, Vitamix and more

For today and tomorrow only, Vitamix has now kicked off its latest flash sale offering its certified reconditioned 5300 blender for $229.99 shipped. This model typically sells for $560 in new condition with refurbished models usually going for $360. Today’s deal is $330 under the new price, $130 off the going rate, hundreds of dollars under Amazon’s renewed listings, and the best we can find. This is your chance to bring home a $560 blender at a major discount with a solid 5-year Vitamix warranty attached. It can handle just about anything you need it to, from crushing ice and robust ingredients for smoothies, soups, and more. It features a a 2.2 HP motor, 64-ounce container, and “laser-cut, stainless-steel hammermill cutting blades.” This sells ends tomorrow at noon ET. More details below. 

If the high-end model above, despite the massive price drop, is still overkill for you, take a look at the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender. It might not last as long or come with the lengthy warranty, but its 1,000W motor is more than powerful enough to handle most, if not all, casual blending needs at home for $80 shipped

Be sure to head over to our home goods hub for all of the kitchen deals we are cooking up this week. Joining the Amazon low now live on the Pit Boss 482-square inch pellet smoker, we also have a series of complete cookware sets marked down by up to $150 from both Ninja and Calphalon. The pots and pans deals start from $42 shipped and you’ll find everything detailed in yesterday afternoon’s roundup right here

Vitamix 5300 blender features:

The 5300 offers power and convenience, with a 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile, 64-ounce container that fits easily under most cabinets. The powerful 2.2 HP motor propels blades through tough ingredients to create the highest-quality blends. Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control. Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control.

