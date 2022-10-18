Grill it all on the Pit Boss 482-square inch pellet smoker at Amazon low of $286 (Reg. $337)

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 482-square inch Pellet Smoker/Grill for $286.12 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $337, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a dial-in digital controller and LCD display, you’ll be able to choose temperatures ranging from 180- to 500-degrees and even enjoy direct searing of up to 1,000-degrees over flames. There are porcelain-coated steel cooking grids and the 5-pound hopper even has a clean-out to make removing old pellets simple. You’ll also find that this grill features an automatic start and cooldown mode so it’s ready to go whenever you need it. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Or do you just need something that takes up a smaller footprint? Well, we’d recommend picking up this compact Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill. You can grab it from Amazon for $22, which is quite a bit below today’s deal. However, you’ll need charcoal, and it isn’t quite as versatile as the pellet grill.

Be sure to check out Govee’s 4-probe Bluetooth meat thermometer that’s on sale for $25 right now. The 38% drop saves $15 and comes within $5 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked. You can leave one of the four probes in your meal while cooking on the pellet grill and monitor the progress from an app on your smartphone thanks to the built-in Bluetooth connectivity.

Pit Boss Pellet Smoker features:

Everyone at your backyard barbecue will enjoy one-of-a-kind, real wood flavor skillfully infused into 8 different styles of cooking. The best part about the Pit Boss 440FB1 Pellet Grill is that anyone can become an instant grill master. With the easy to read digital control pad, quick dial-in temperature range and two meat probe ports, smoking meats to tender perfection has never been more convenient. Plus, every Pit Boss Grill is crafted with heavy duty stainless steel, making your grilling machine the biggest, hottest, and heaviest in its class. Our products are made with truly dependable quality, built to entertain a crowd for years to come. The Pit Boss 440FB1 Pellet Grill also includes deluxe features such as a 5-pound hopper with easy clean out door, 2 racks of porcelain coated steel cooking grates for perfect sear marks, a built in flame broiler for searing, powder coat exterior finish, a solid bottom shelf, and the Pit Boss best in class 5 year warranty.

