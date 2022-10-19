Walmart’s Deals for Days sale returns this November with weeks of Black Friday savings

After its inaugural debut back in 2020, Walmart is returning today in order to announce the return of its latest Deals for Days sale. The now annual sale looks to celebrate Black Friday and the holiday shopping season at large with four weeks of savings events.

Walmart Deals for Days sale returns

As sort of a count down to the actual Black Friday action kicking off towards the end of November, this year’s Walmart Deals for Days sale will officially start at the beginning of next month. Starting every Monday throughout November, the retailer will be releasing a new batch of discounts that help shoppers beat the actual post-Thanksgiving rush.

In past years, we’ve seen Walmart take on Prime Day and other Amazon events with its Deals for Days sale by locking certain deals behind a membership, and we’re seeing much of the same this time around. A perk of the retailer’s Walmart+ membership offers the Early Access benefit of being able to shop deals before they’re open to the public. In the past, this has meant the difference between scoring some of the best deals of the holiday season or having them sell out long before you could even add them to your cart. And we’re of course expecting much of the same this time, too.

Also as expected, Walmart will be discounting items across just about every product category you can imagine during its Deals for Days sale. The highlights will likely fall onto the technology side of things, with notable price cuts on smart home gear, TVs, and much more. But there’s also going to be plenty of additional ways to save on fashion, toys, home goods, and really anything else the retailer sells.

Here’s what customers can look forward to from Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days savings events, which you can get the full rundown on right here.

Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7. Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14. Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21. Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest holiday shopping news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers come October and beyond.

