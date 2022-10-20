Android app deals of the day: Dwarf Journey, Devils and Demons, Cartogram, and more

Dwarf Journey

Thursday’s best deals on Android apps and games are now waiting for you down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. This afternoon’s software deals are joined by price drops on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S7 FE models at up to $150 off, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight discounts include titles like Dementia: Book of the Dead, Dwarf Journey, Devils & Demons Premium, Little Berry Forest 2, EZ Notes, Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

A glimpse of death made the strong and wise warrior Gallar look for a way to continue enjoying worldly pleasures for all eternity. Ancient writings say there is a mystical cave in the Valley of Eternity that holds a lost relic capable of granting eternal life to the brave who finds it. Armed with his ax and his trusty pickaxe, Gallar sets off for the northern mountains in search of an epic adventure that may cost his own life; or guarantee it forever.

