Save $100 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 with Milanese Loop at all-time low of $699

Amazon now offers the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular for $699 shipped with Milanese Loop band. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer marks the steepest discount we’ve seen yet across the latest Apple Watch roster with a return to the all-time low at $100 off. This is still one of the first chances across the lineup to save, as well. Packing all of the new fitness tracking tech into an even more premium design, Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that in this case comes outfitted with a stainless steel finish and even more stylish Milanese Loop band.

Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

