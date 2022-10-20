eero’s 3-node Wi-Fi 6+ system doubles as a Thread smart home hub at $194 (Save $105)

Amazon is now offering its Prime members the eero 6+ 3-node Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $194 shipped. Down from $299, today’s offer is giving shoppers another chance to score the all-time low price of $105 off. This package wasn’t on sale for the fall Prime Day sale, and was last discounted back in August. Delivering Wi-Fi 6 speeds to your home network, this eero 6+ system is comprised of three different routers that all merge together in order to create a single network capable of supporting Gigabit ISP plans. It can cover 4,500-square feet of your home with not only the TrueMesh Wi-Fi coverage, but also the integrated Thread and Zigbee hubs that expand your Alexa smart home. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as other mesh packages from eero go, the lead deal is your best bet for bringing home anything close to whole-home coverage. The 3-node system sells for less than even the 3-node package right now, making it a solid option with as deep as the savings are. But if you’re looking for something more affordable, a single node eero Wi-Fi 6+ system will do the trick at $139. It isn’t on sale, but you can still expand the system down the line if you need extra coverage in the future.

If you’re looking for a different take on a home network upgrade, Synology’s latest release is hard to beat at the price or its feature set. Having just launched earlier this spring, the new RT6600ax router pairs exceptional Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS functionality. So on top of blanketing your home with coverage, it can support hooking up a hard drive for some network storage to handle Time Machine backups and more.

eero 6+ 3-node Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Our newest, dual-band eero leverages 160 MHz channel support to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can keep your smart home devices connected, whether you are home or away. With world-class encryption and security protocols, eero systems are compatible with the strongest security protocols available in consumer wifi today.

