No need to spend a fortune on electric toothbrushes, this Philips Sonicare now just $20

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is the latest model 1100 Power (HX3641/02) at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. If you’re the type that just needs the basic electric toothbrush experience – 2-minute timer, rechargeable battery (it lasts about 2 weeks with this model), and replaceable brush heads – this deal is worth a closer look. There are plenty of options out there with bells and whistles around every turn, AI coaching, companion apps, and more, but this model sheds the extras for an affordable streamlined experience that just gets the job done, and without breaking the bank. Head below for more details.

When it comes to the notable brands, today’s $20 deal is about as affordable as it gets – Amazon charges the the same price for the Oral-B Clic manual toothbrush, for example. There are some relatively popular listings for no-name electric models for less, like this Teetheory model with loads of extra brush heads at $18 Prime shipped, but we don’t have much experience with most off-brand options under $20.

We are also tracking a new all-time low Philips’ 2022 model Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000. But if you’re looking to take your electric toothbrush game up a notch without spending a fortune, this ongoing price drop on the AquaSonic electric toothbrush bundle is worth a look. It ships with eight brush heads, is one of the most popular options on Amazon outside of the big name brands, and is now selling for $30 shipped. All of the details you need are right here.

Philips Sonicare 1100 Electric Toothbrush features:

2 minute SmarTimer with QuadPacer ensure Dentist-recommended brushing time. Battery life up to 14 days

Slim ergonomic design makes brushing easier and more comfortable

Easy-start gently eases you into the electric brushing experience by gradually increasing power

Long battery life with battery light indicator: One charge last for 2 weeks

Includes: 1 Philips Sonicare 1100 electric toothbrush, 1 SimplyClean (C1) brush head, and 1 USB charger (wall adaptor not included)

