Logitech’s Aurora G713 wired gaming keyboard with wrist rest sees first discount to $151

Earlier this year, Logitech launched its new Aurora gaming collection that centers various peripherials around adorable designs and feature-packed functionality. Now we’re seeing the very first discount go live for one of the flagship offerings, with Amazon now marking down the Logitech G713 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to $150.99 shipped. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $19 in savings. Delivering one of Logitech’s latest keyboards, the recent G713 release arrives with a slick white design that comes backed by per-key RGB backlighting and GX Red tactile switches. The wired form-factor plugs into your PC with a removable USB-C cable, and also features other fun inclusions like a dedicated volume scroll bar, media controls, and a customazable top plate. Though my favorite aspect of the keyboard has to be the bundled wrist rest, which is shaped like a cloud to really round out the stylings of the setup. Our hands-on review talks all about the aesthetics and features of the keyboard, too.

On the more affordable side of the Logitech Aurora lineup, the G705 gaming mouse was yet another standout that’s a bit more affordable of a battlestation upgrade. Sporting much of the same white color pallete and integrated LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, this mouse was another highlight from our hands-on review of the collection and arrives with a $100 price tag that I personally found pretty compelling. I adore the form-factor, and have continued to daily drive the mouse through playing games like Overwatch 2.

As for the latest from Logitech, we just took a hands-on look at the brand’s new Blue Sona XLR microphone. The slick design is easily my favorite part, especially because it matches with the Aurora gear above. Though the mic sounds just as great too, which you can read all about in our review.

The G713 Wired Gaming Keyboard from the Aurora Collection delivers low-key vibes with high-key performance so you can express yourself and play your way. Float away with its dreamy white design and comfy, cloud-shaped keyboard palm rest. With a tenkeyless layout and adjustable height, this is an ideal compact mechanical keyboard for gaming that gives you that good game feeling, all-day long.

