Review: Logitech’s new Aurora gaming collection wows with adorable yet feature-packed builds

Back at the end of July, Logitech released a new collection of gaming accessories geared toward being a bit more gender-inclusive than your average RGB peripheral. And as the certified gamer girl at 9to5, I, of course, had to go hands-on with the new Logitech Aurora collection to see just what the company has cooked up for its most welcoming gaming lineup yet.

Logitech Aurora PC gaming gear hands-on review

Hitting the scene just before August rolled around, the new Logitech Aurora launched to offer some alternatives to all of the other gaming gear on the market. It covers everything you’d need to build out a battle station for the first time, including a headset, keyboards, mouse, and various accessories.

You can immediately tell just what Logitech is going for this time around from the designs, and the white color schemes really show off what you can expect from its emphasis on inclusivity. The entire lineup not only looks less intimidating but also is designed for smaller hands and those who aren’t the typical focus of gaming accessories.

Logitech G715 wireless keyboard headlines the collection

Kicking off the lineup is the flagship keyboard in the Logitech Aurora collection. Or make that two. There is the wireless G715 keyboard but also a wired G713 form factor model that shares many of the same features with a tethered build. Each of the different offers arrives with headlining features, like per-key RGB backlighting that can be customized to various lighting effects in the G Hub app, as well as GX Red linear switches.

Along the top are dedicated media playback controls as well as a little volume roller that has a neat grippy texture on top. And alongside the backlighting under the keys, Logitech also packs both Aurora keyboards with an LED ring around the perimeter for shining some customizable light onto your desktop itself. Though my absolute favorite aspect has the be the bundled wrist rest. Shaped like a cloud, the fluffy pad really pulls off the look of the keyboard.

As far as the wireless one goes specifically, you’re looking at 25 hours of battery life on a single charge as well as the option to connect to your machine over Bluetooth or the included 2.4Ghz dongle. The wired offering, on the other hand, just uses a USB-A cord, but both do have USB-C inputs, which is at least a nice touch given these are on the pricier side. You’ll pay $199.99 for the Logitech G715 Wireless Keyboard, with its wired G713 counterpart clocking in at a slightly more affordable $169.99 price tag.

Logitech Aurora delivers new G705 wireless mouse

Complementing either keyboard, the Logitech Aurora collection also includes a new mouse in the form of the wireless G705. This $99.99 offering clocks in with a pretty lightweight 85-gram build and is designed for players who have smaller hands. That is very much apparent from the design, though I by no means felt that it was an uncomfortable gaming experience. There’s an adequate 8,200 DPI gaming-grade sensor and 40-hour battery life to boot.

One of my favorite parts is the form factor as the shell has these little raised panels with defused LEDs that really give off an affordably clean look. I would say that this is going to be the accessory from the collection I can least easily recommend just because of the size. But if you’re not put off by something a little less unwieldy than those massive button-covered gaming mice out there, the Logitech Aurora collection’s G705 is a great buy for the price. It’s a great alternative to the Logitech Superlight, which I’ve previously gone hands-on with in the past.

Logitech’s first Blue VO!CE microphone enters the mix

No gaming collection would be complete without some personal audio, and the Logitech Aurora collection delivers one of the more notable options out there right now. The new G735 is Logitech’s very first G offering, period, that comes equipped with the Blue VO!CE microphone tech for adjusting sound settings that save right into the headset itself. There’s much of the same crisp white design with built-in LEDs, which can be synced to the rest of the peripherals.

I found these to be extremely comfortable thanks to the padded earcups and head strap, and the rest of the feature set only gets better from there. The detachable mic is a great touch for those times when you just want to be sure you’re not going to be chatting, especially with multiplayer games that can end up being a bit more toxic to the gamers who the Logitech Aurora collection is geared toward. Otherwise, you’ll find up to 56-hour battery life to round out the $229.99 price tag that you’ll have to pay for the G735 Wireless Gaming Headset.

Popular Blue Yeti gets new Pink Dawn for Logitech Aurora collab

While it isn’t entirely new, Logitech is also tapping its ownership of popular microphone manufacturer Blue to release a refreshed colorway of its Blue Yeti mic. Coming in a new Pink Dawn style, the microphone still delivers all of the features that make it one of the more popular options for streamings, just in a more fitting coat of paint to match the rest of the Logitech Aurora lineup.

Logitech then rounds out the lineup with a series of different accessories to help customize all of the gear in the Aurora collection. So if the pure white aesthetics aren’t quite what your gaming setup requires, you can add some extra flair with pink or neon boom mics for the headset, interchangeable keyboard top plates, and some other accessories. You’ll pay the stander $129.99 for the new design, which is at least nice that there isn’t a pink tax to enjoy the more fitting visuals for the rest of the lineup.

9to5Toys’ Take

Logitech sent over its new Aurora collection right after the gaming peripherals launched back at the end of July. I’ve been daily driving the accessories since and, frankly, have been absolutely loving the whole package. I am by no means the most hard-core gamer out there, but feel like I am right in on the target market of the specialized gear.

The bottom line really is that Logitech is putting a lot of focus into who the new keyboard, mouse, and headset is for, and then tailoring the experience to them. But even with such an emphasis on the design, the company is still backing the new releases with some high-end specs. It’s a very nice balance of putting form at the forefront, but then also ensuring that the function isn’t all too far behind.

That being said, you’re still paying a bit extra for the stylish looks and sleek white finishes, but it’s absolutely warranted in my book. I have been routinely geeking out to friends over the cloud wrist rest and all of the other novel design cues in the Logitech Aurora collection. These are easily going to be my new gaming accessories of choice.

