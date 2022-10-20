Speck unveils new iPad Pro and 10.9-inch folio cases with magnetic camera protection

Speck has now unveiled its next-generation magnetic iPad cases for the new 12.9- and 11-inch pro models as well as the 10.9-inch variant. Apple took to the virtual stage this week to detail its new tablets, and Speck is here to ensure they stay safe and sound with drop protection, antimicrobial treatments, interesting magnetic flaps to guard the camera lens, and more. Now available for purchase in various colorways, you can get all of the details you need down below.

New Balance Folio magnetic iPad cases from Speck

Officially known as the Balance Folio, the new Speck magnetic iPad covers present a slim tablet case that “protects against dents and scratches.” The 4-foot drop protection is joined by a “secure latch closure [that] also keeps everything in place for peace of mind in the event of a fall” alongside the ability to convert into a viewing stand.

A series of built-in magnets deliver the expected automatic sleep and wake functionality, but one of the real standout features of the Speck Balance Folio is its camera shield. It is essentially a magnetic flap that folds up over the back-mounted camera array to protect it while not in use:

Protective cover includes a magnetic camera shield that covers your lens and easily retracts when you need to snap a photo.

Alongside the antimicrobial treatment from Microban that provides “up to a 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria on the case,” you can get a quick look at the overall feature list below:

Durable exterior and interior liner protect against dents and scratches

4-foot drop protection

Adjustable multi-angle viewing stand

Microban antimicrobial protection

Magnetic camera shield

Integrated holder for Apple Pencil (1st Generation)

Secure latch closure to keep tablet in place

Auto sleep/wake mode

Discover what Speck is doing to help our planet: speckeco.com

1-year warranty

Available in a black and white treatment alongside a few other color combinations, pricing on the magnetic iPad cases breaks down as follows:

Speck 10.9-inch iPad Pro Balance Folio $45

Speck 11-inch iPad Pro Balance Folio $50

Speck 12.9-inch iPad Pro Balance Folio $65

If you’re looking for something more premium and high-end, we also just detailed the latest Pad & Quill iPad Pro cases. The new Oxford handmade leather models are now available for purchase with a new colorway and, even better, a 15% off promo code you’ll find right here.

