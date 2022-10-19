Pad & Quill’s new handmade leather iPad Pro cases house your Magic keyboard at 15% off

After Apple unleashed its next-generation tablets yesterday, Pad & Quill is now introducing its new leather iPad cases. Its latest folio covers once again employ the boutique handcrafted leather treatment the brand is known for with new slim and “Magic” designs coming to its Oxford lineup. The brand’s covers are usually available in three leather colorways, but this time it is introducing an additional lighter tan tobacco brown option as well. Swing below for more details and a closer look as well as a promo code to knock 15% off your order.

New leather iPad cases from Pad & Quill

The new leather iPad cases from Pad & Quill are headlined by the Oxford Magic Leather iPad Pro model available for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch Apple pro tablets. Compatible with the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation iPad Pros (2018-2022), the Magic moniker in the name here refers to its ability to house your tablet, an Apple Pencil, and Apple’s Magic keyboard.

Made of patina-ready materials, the Oxford Magic Leather iPad Pro is handcrafted from a single-piece of American full-grain bridle leather with an improved elastic loop for Apple Pencil 2. The usual UV-resistant, marine-grade nylon stitching is in place here alongside some interior pocket storage for documents and the like, and you’ll also find “improved 3M technology for securing Magic Keyboard in place.

You’re not looking for a simple sleeve or folio for the M2 iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard. You’re looking for a cover designed precisely for this combination, equal parts luxury to functionality. You’ve found the shelter you’re looking for in our Oxford Magic leather case designed specifically for the iPad Pro 12.9, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil combination.

Remember to use code PQ15 at checkout to knock 15% off:

Oxford Magic Leather 11-inch iPad Pro Case $119 (Reg. $140)

(Reg. $140) Oxford Magic Leather 12.9-inch iPad Pro Case $136 (Reg. $160)

And the Oxford Slim

The Oxford Slim design is also part of today’s new leather iPad case announcement. One model “perfectly fits the iPad Pro 11-inch and Apple Pencil (generations 4, 3, 2, and 1)” and the other is the 12.9-inch designed for 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation model. You’ll essentially find the same design approach here with the high-grade leather and stitching, elastic closure, Apple Pencil 2 support, and self-propping viewing stand found on the Oxford Magic model above, just without support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard add-on. This allows the Oxford Slime to deliver a more lightweight form-factor with the same “heirloom-quality” craftsmanship.

You can once again use the promo code above to knock 15% off your order:

Oxford Slim Leather 11-inch iPad Pro Case $110.50 (Reg. $140)

(Reg. $140) Oxford Slim Leather 12.9-inch iPad Pro Case $136 (Reg. $160)

After you have checked out the new leather iPad cases above, dive into some of Pad & Quill’s other recent releases below:

