Ring’s Wired 1080p Video Doorbell Pro with Alexa Greetings and integration falls $30 to $140

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $139.99 shipped. Normally going for $170, this $30 price drop marks a return to the lowest price we’ve seen outside the Prime Day offering $20 lower. Capturing 1080p video, this wired video doorbell comes equipped with two-way talk and quick replies for communicating with people on the other side of the door with motion alerts getting sent to your phone, tablet, or PC. Being hard-wired means you don’t have to worry about occasionally recharging the battery. Alexa integration allows you to receive notifications and even view live feeds on compatible devices. Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity will allow for more reliable internet connectivity to boot. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $48.50. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, locks, lights, and more. Looking to have more cameras for monitoring your home? We’re currently tracking the eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit down at the new all-time low of $200. Each 2C Pro camera here packs in 1080p recording in a weather-resistant design so you can have outdoor monitoring with the battery lasting up to 180 days. You also get support for HomeKit Secure Video so you can integrate it with the rest of your Siri setup.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Upgraded, 1080p HD wired video doorbell with Two-Way Talk and Quick Replies, Advanced Motion Detection, built-in Alexa Greetings (an exclusive Ring Protect Plan subscription feature), enhanced dual-band wifi, and customizable privacy settings

Connect with Alexa to hear alerts on your compatible Echo device or see a Live View with an Echo device with a screen. Talk to visitors by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door.”

Get motion-activated alerts on your phone, tablet or PC and check in at home anytime with Live View all in the Ring app

