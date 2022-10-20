New all-time lows take up to $419 off Apple’s latest M1 iMac with refurb discounts from $1,050

Woot today is kicking off its latest certified refurbished Mac sale, with a collection of desktop offerings now up for grabs. Free shipping is available for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. While you’ll find plenty of previous-generation models, the real stars of the show are on the latest 24-inch M1 iMac. Our top pick is on the elevated 8-core 256GB model which sells for $1,079.99 from its original $1,499 price tag. This is good for $419 in savings while beating our previous mention by $50. The entry-level 7-core model is also on sale for $1,049.99, though the value isn’t quite as good at only $30 under the more powerful configuration also on sale today. Both however are new all-time lows.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Woot is also marking down an assortment of other desktop Macs today as part of the promotion, all of which include the same 90-day warranty as the M1 models above. You’ll want to browse through the entire assortment right here, with the savings lasting a bit longer than the usual 1-day sales we tend to see from Woot. Regardless, at these prices, stock isn’t likely to stick around for long even if the discounts are going to be live for roughly the next week.

Otherwise, this week has been all about previous-generation clearance on the Apple front with several retailers beginning to offer new or matching all-time lows on iPads and accessories. Most notably, second-best prices have emerged on nearly every 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro config, delivering some added value over the new M2 models with $200 in savings.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!