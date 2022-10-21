Snap Apple’s original Leather MagSafe Wallet on your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 down at $28.50

Woot is now offering the original Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $28.49 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $59, this is up to $30.50 in savings, slightly below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. While we did recently see the newer model with Find My support in a fleeting Verizon Wireless deal, if you missed that offer the previous-generation model still delivers a notable MagSafe card storage solution at a solid price today. It features specially tanned and finished European leather with enough space to hold a pair of IDs or bank cards. As the name suggests, it magnetically snaps right onto the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series device. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

OtterBox makes a notable alternative that delivers the same MagSafe solution for carrying your most important cards. It is made of a “soft touch, durable synthetic leather,” but it also sells for just over $21 Prime shipped and ships with an OtterBox limited lifetime warranty. Get a closer look right here.

Be sure to check out the new Bellroy iPhone 14 cases and MagSafe Mod Wallet accessories we recently went hands-on with. But if you’re looking for something that can also deliver some power to your device, Anker just recently refreshed its lineup of kickstand MagSafe power banks. Available in a range of colorways, now with a more convenient USB-C, you can get a complete rundown of what to expect from the 5,000mAh solution in our launch coverage.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet features:

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone.

You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you.

The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for 2-3 credit cards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!