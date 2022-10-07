Tested: Is Bellroy’s eco leather iPhone case and MagSafe rail wallet system worth the price?

We are ready to weigh in on the Bellroy iPhone 14 cases. More specifically the company’s eco-tanned leather models as well as the optional modular wallet system they support. Bellroy has been landing in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases for a couple years now, and has once again found its way in there this year. These cases are easily among my favorites in the price range. But, do they have what it takes for you to dish out the $55 or more it’ll take to wrap your new iPhone 14 in one? Head below for a hands-on review of the new Bellroy iPhone 14 cases in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Hands-on with the eco-tanned leather Bellroy iPhone 14 cases

The Bellroy leather, or more specifically, eco-tanned leather iPhone collection comes in several colorways – some standard issue and some particularly interesting (Black, Bluestone, Fiesta, Stellar Black, Bluedaze, Terracotta, and Evergreen. You’ll find recycled polymer edge bumpers as well as a microfiber lining and chamfered edges.

Today we are taking a look at the Mod Phone case that’s outfitted with magnets and rail system to attach the optional Mod Wallet as well as the 3 Card Phone Case with a built-in trap door wallet on the back. The Mod Phone case works great with wireless charging and MagSafe chargers (when the wallet attachment has been removed).

Great as a slim standalone, this case also is equipped with our ModRails connection system, letting you securely snap the Mod Wallet – Single Rail System to its back.

All of Bellroy’s cases ship with a three-year warranty for folks that might not upgrade to the new iPhone every September.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Compatible with the Mod Wallet – Single Rail System.

Fits iPhone 14 Pro Max

MagSafe compatible

Super slim profile

Soft microfiber lining and chamfered edges

Eco-tanned leather finish and recycled polymer edge bumpers

Backed by a three-year warranty

9to5Toys’ Take

Before we get into the mod wallet system, let’s just talk about the case itself. There’s something about the Bellroy iPhone 14 cases that feel really nice in the hand. The soft eco-tanned leather finish honestly feels more like a supple, slightly textured plastic to me – especially after reviewing some of the, let’s say, less environmentally-conscious leather out there. The in-hand feel is really satisfying – much more than most if not all of the cases I have reviewed this year so far. I’m not sure if it’s the slight and soft beveled edge surrounding the frame of the iPhone 14 or the, in comparison to the sides, slightly thicker back panel, but it just feels nice to hold these Bellroy cases in my hand.

On the more practical side of things, the company has employed one of those lush interiors I tend to rave about in these reviews every year. I hate the idea of my precious iPhone resting against a hard, unfinished piece of plastic, but there’s no worry of that with Bellroy’s iPhone 14 collection. Not only is there a particularly soft microfiber interior lining spanning the entire back panel, but it also comes in a contrasting orange that clearly doesn’t make any difference once your phone is in place but makes the whole case feel a little more high-end and thoughtfully designed. The same use of materials and design sentiment carries over to the mod and built-in wallet interior as well.

Alongside what feels like metal button covers that, once again, add to the attention to detail here (they are in a slightly darker color than the case itself, which is another nice touch for me), Bellroy is delivering one case with the wallet built-in (via a trap-door-like design) as well as the mod wallet system. The latter is not unlike the many MagSafe wallets we see on Amazon and elsewhere – it both magnetically attaches to the back of case and makes use of a tongue and groove rail system for added security. While this extra groove does leave an indented line across the back of your case when you’re not using the wallet attachment, the same accent metal-like treatment from the button covers is employed, making it an additional aesthetic feature rather than an eye-sore.

The mod wallet side of things also allows customers to mix and match colors, if they so choose. While the range of color options on both the mod case and wallet might not be for everyone, I can appreciate the tones Bellroy went with this year – they feel a little bit different than the typical blues, blacks, and tans we see just about everywhere.

Pricing on the new leather Bellroy iPhone 14 case collection breaks down as follows:

Mod Phone Case for iPhone 14 – $55 to $59

Mod Wallet for Mod Phone Case for iPhone 14 – $45

Mod Phone Case + Mod Wallet for iPhone 14 – $95 to $99

3-Card Phone Case for iPhone 14 – $79

Clearly these are not the most affordable cases on the market, but they do deliver a more heightened attention to detail and quality than most of the $20 to $40 options out there. Unfortunately, price drops are generally rare on Bellroy cases – the iPhone 14 models aren’t even available on Amazon – so you’re really going to have to love the look and what you’re hearing in this review to drop the cash down. Having said that, I’d be surprised if you weren’t happy with the purchase.

