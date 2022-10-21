This 2-pack of dual energy monitoring smart plugs works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant for $12

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of AvatarControls Dual Energy Monitoring Smart Plugs for $12.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down form $20, this 39% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to work with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll also find support for Siri Shortcuts here so you can turn on or off devices with simple voice commands no matter what ecosystem you’re in. On top of packing four total individually-controlled smart plugs, you’ll also find full energy monitoring here so you can check the historical power usage of plugged-in devices. Plus, there’s timers and schedules available to automate turning items on or off without having to interact. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it’s not as great of an overall value at $9 for a single plug. But, if you don’t need four smart outlets or energy monitoring, then today’s deal is overkill anyway. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any features here even though it comes in at a more affordable price.

Our smart home guide has some can’t-miss deals, as well. For starters, the HomeKit-controlled LIFX Candle bulb is on sale for its second-best price of $21 right now, down 30% from its normal going rate. On top of that, Govee’s expansive 65.6-foot RGB LED light strip is down 40% to $36 at Amazon as well, marking the best price we’ve tracked there.

AvatarControls Wi-Fi Energy Monitoring Smart Plug features:

Smart plug works with Alexa, Google Home and Siri Shortcuts, only say to them if you need turn on/off electronics. Track current and historical power usage for connected devices and effectively schedule your usage to save on your next electric bill. With the convenient timer function, the smart home plug can on/off automatically up to your mind 30 group timing, never come home to a dark house, also share the device to your family, it is no worried when you go out or if the phone not stand by.

