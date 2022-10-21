LIFX Candle HomeKit smart LED light bulb offers a variable white temperature at $21 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the LIFX Candle White LED HomeKit Smart Light Bulb for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $30, today’s discount comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked, knocking a full 30% off its regular going rate. Delivering a solid experience regardless of what smart home ecosystem you’re in, this bulb works with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit just the same. It features a brightness of 480 lumens and doesn’t require a hub to function, as the LIFX Candle has Wi-Fi built-in. On top of that, the white color balance is tunable so you can make it match the rest of your home with ease. Dive into our announcement coverage for additional details. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Opting for this Westinghouse LED bulb is a great way to save some cash. It comes in at just $2.50, though it ditches many of the features of today’s lead deal. You won’t get Wi-Fi connectivity or variable white temperature here, and the bulb itself is stuck at a 2700K. But, considering this is a fairly low-cost option, it’s expected you’ll lose a few features.

Looking to add a splash of color too? Well, don’t forget that you’ll want to give Govee’s extra-long 65.6-foot RGB LED strip a look. It’s on sale for an impressive 40% off today, dropping from $60 down to $36, making now a great time to pick it up. Then, swing by our smart home guide for all the other ways you can save as we head into the holiday season.

LIFX Candle Smart LED Light Bulb features:

Meet Candle White to Warm. The Candle White to Warm has a huge warm-cool white range (2,200K-6,500K), allowing you to create the perfect light for any occasion. For power users, add endless integrations. Controllable via all leading voice assistants.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

