Govee’s 65.6-foot Alexa- and Assistant-enabled RGB LED light strip hits $36 (40% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 65.6-foot Alexa-enabled Smart RGB LED Wi-Fi Light Strip for $35.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $60, this discount marks a 40% savings and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This kit features two rolls of 32.8-feet long LED strips which can expand in multiple directions. Each one reproduces RGB coloring and is controllable in three different ways. With an included IR remote in the box, built-in Wi-Fi to use the Govee app, and integrations with both Alexa and Assistant, there are quite a few ways to change this LED strip up. You can even tie it into automations and have it change colors automatically, making it a solid choice for decorating around the holidays. Keep reading for more.

Pick up this 25-foot string light kit for $13 Prime shipped on Amazon and give your outdoor space a refresh. Delivering globe-style bulbs that span a total of 25 feet, this strip is great for placing above your patio or in the yard to add extra ambiance for evening get togethers with friends or family.

Don’t forget to checkout the Govee deals that we found earlier in the week. For starters, there’s the Govee smart RGBIC LED flood light that’s on sale for $80 in a 4-pack. That’s a 20% discount from its normal going rate and comes within $10 of the 2022 low that we’ve tracked.

Govee Smart RGB LED Light Strip features:

Govee strip light works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to turn it on or off, change lighting colors and adjust the brightness to the desired level simply with your voice. Just say “Alexa, turn on the light”. And in no time the light comes in vibrant colors. Its convenience not only frees your hands but also saves your time for more things to do. Want to enjoy a visual feast? All you have to do is to ask!

