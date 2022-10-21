HP’s i9/RTX 3070 Envy desktop upgrades your workstation at new low of $1,700

Amazon is offering the HP Envy i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Desktop for $1,699.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $1,900 or more at Amazon, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this desktop. Ready to tackle any creative or gaming task you throw at it, the 12th Generation i9 processor packs Intel’s most powerful specs of its previous-generation, which still has plenty of value to deliver. On top of that, the RTX 3070 is ideal for live streaming, video editing, and gaming, making this desktop a well-rounded option for both creatives and gamers. For I/O, there’s also quite a few ports around back including a Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 10Gb/s, multiple USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and much more. Keep reading for additional details.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up this secondary 1TB NVMe SSD to keep more games stored offline. At $58 on Amazon, you’ll find the drive packs speeds of up to 2.2GB/s which makes it a solid secondary drive for your system.

Go ahead and pick up CORSAIR’s K65 RGB Mini 60% gaming keyboard while it’s on sale for a new low of $51. Down from $110, this saves 60% and makes now the best time yet to pick up CORSAIR’s ultra-compact keyboard. If you don’t need a dedicated function row or arrow keys, going with a 60% keyboard is a great way to save space at your desk while still enjoying a mechanical build.

HP Envy Desktop features:

Calling all innovators and creators, the HP ENVY Desktop Computer modernizes your creations with its powerful processor, ports for everything, and larger storage capacity. Keep on working with the familiar Windows 11 Home OS and the lightning-fast responsiveness you need from the Intel Core i9-12900 processor. Create visual works of art thanks to the beauty of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB GDDR6 dedicated) graphics. The HP ENVY Computer’s 16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) lets you keep multiple tabs and windows open without slowing down your system. Plus saving all your masterpieces is a breeze with 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

