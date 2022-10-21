KeySmart’s AirTag and key holder hits new low at $18.50 (53% off), plus mini model at $10

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its KeySmart Air key and AirTag holder for $18.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This one is listed at $40 directly from KeySmart and regularly fetches as much at Amazon. Today’s deal is more than 53% off the going rate, a couple bucks below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. The KeySmart Air is a hybrid EDC device made to organize your most important keys, a key fob, and an Apple AirTag into a single unit. It is made of a synthetic material KeySmart calls SmartShield leather – said to last “10x longer” than traditional leather – that provides 360-degree protection for Apple’s item tracker. You’ll also find enough space to neatly carry five standard keys alongside your car or entryway fob. Head below for more KeySmart deals.

If a more traditional key holder is what you’re after, the KeySmart Mini is currently seeing a notable Lightning deal that drops the total down to $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal will be live for another 11 hours or until stocks runs out. Regularly $20, this is 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. There’s no AirTag support here, but rather just a simple and lightweight clip to help manage your most used keys in an organized fashion.

You can still land an official Apple AirTag Loop starting from just $9 Prime shipped if you’re fast. And on the key side of things, be sure to check out the 2022 model Bellroy eco-tanned leather Key Case if you haven’t yet. You can also choose to add the brand’s mini multitool to the package and everything you need to know is waiting in our launch coverage.

KeySmart Air features:

INTRODUCING THE KEYSMART AIR – The first key holder that fits the new Apple AirTag helping you to easily carry and locate your keys, Apple AirTag sold separately.

ORGANIZE & TRACK YOUR KEYS – Keep your keys in order so you can always find the right one, and Track your AirTag from your phone so that you can always find your keys if you lose them!

SLIM & POCKET-FRIENDLY – Load up to 5 of your keys plus your car key fob. Fits perfectly in your pocket.

COMPATIBLE WITH TOOLS – Add KeySmart best-selling tools like the MultiTool or the box cutter , giving you the option to customize your AirTag by attaching these and other tools that you would need.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!