Massive up to 69% price drops hit Apple’s official AirTag Loop and Leather Key Ring from $9

We are now tracking some particularly notable deals on Apple’s official AirTag accessories. First up, Amazon is now offering the Apple AirTag Loop in various colorways from just $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The brightly colored Apple polyurethane loop carries a regular price of $29 and is now a massive 69% off the going rate. We are also tracking a couple different colorways of the Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring (California Poppy and Meyer Lemon) down at $19 Prime shipped. This is 46% off the regular $35 price tag on the first-party European leather and stainless steel key ring model. Head below for more details.

Starting from $9, the Apple AirTag Loop option is easily one of your best bets right now. But if you don’t care about the first-party treatment, score a 2-pack of these Ailun AirTag key ring at under $9 Prime shipped, or roughly $4.50 a pop instead.

Check out more of the latest accessory releases and deals for Apple’s AirTags below:

Apple AirTag Loop features:

Both lightweight and durable, the loop is made from polyurethane and securely fastens your AirTag to your bag.

The enclosure fits tightly around your AirTag to ensure that it stays put, so you can keep track of whatever it’s attached to.

Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories

AirTag sold separately

