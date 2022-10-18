Massive up to 69% price drops hit Apple’s official AirTag Loop and Leather Key Ring from $9

We are now tracking some particularly notable deals on Apple’s official AirTag accessories. First up, Amazon is now offering the Apple AirTag Loop in various colorways from just $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The brightly colored Apple polyurethane loop carries a regular price of $29 and is now a massive 69% off the going rate. We are also tracking a couple different colorways of the Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring (California Poppy and Meyer Lemon) down at $19 Prime shipped. This is 46% off the regular $35 price tag on the first-party European leather and stainless steel key ring model. Head below for more details.
Starting from $9, the Apple AirTag Loop option is easily one of your best bets right now. But if you don’t care about the first-party treatment, score a 2-pack of these Ailun AirTag key ring at under $9 Prime shipped, or roughly $4.50 a pop instead.
Apple AirTag Loop features:
- Both lightweight and durable, the loop is made from polyurethane and securely fastens your AirTag to your bag.
- The enclosure fits tightly around your AirTag to ensure that it stays put, so you can keep track of whatever it’s attached to.
- Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories
- AirTag sold separately
