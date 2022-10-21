Nikon’s Z5 Mirrorless Camera with 24-50mm lens falls $303 to 2022 low of $1,297, more from $427

Amazon is currently offering the Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera with NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 for $1,296.95 shipped. Normally going for $1,600, this 19% discount, or a solid $303 price drop, marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen and it comes within $10 of the all-time low price. The Z5 was among the first mirrorless cameras from Nikon and features a 24.3MP full-frame, or FX, image sensor and the EXPEED 6 image processing system. This system powers the 273-point auto-focus system, creates great low-light performance, and more with in-body 5-axis image stabilization making low-light photography easier. You will have access to multiple exposure pictures, filters, timelapse, focus shift shooting, and 4K video recording all in one camera. The included lens here is great for general photography and some wide landscape photography. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more about the Z5 and head below for more Nikon deals.

Nikon camera deals:

Nikon lens deals:

While you’re out and about shooting, you’ll want to protect your gear. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Pelican Marine Series AirPods Pro Waterproof Case at the lowest price we can see, $22.50. This is an IP68-certified cover to shield your Apple earbuds from “water, dust, dirt, or snow.” That joins military-grade drop protection and an anti-fingerprint coating, wireless charging compatibility, and a 4-corner airbag design.

Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera features:

Superb 273 point autofocus system that can focus near the edges, detect and follow eyes (people, cats and dogs) and track subjects

Creative features built-in, including time-lapse, multiple exposure, creative picture controls and focus shift photography

Seamless connectivity between Z 5 and a compatible smartphone, tablet or PC for transferring images or controlling the camera remotely (with live image preview for photos and videos)

Intensely detailed 24MP full frame images and 4K UHD videos

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!