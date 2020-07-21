Nikon today is showcasing its latest mirrorless camera. As the latest release in its popular collection of Z cameras, the new Z5 debuts with a more affordable price point than those that came before and is geared towards budding photographers and content creators. Despite making some compromises in the form of a more budget-friendly casing, new additions like dust and moisture resistance, dual memory card slots, and more will surely make it stand out at its price. Head below for all the deals on the Nikon Z5, including availability details and more.

Nikon unveils new Z5 mirrorless camera

After debuting its Z7 mirrorless camera last year and the Z50 in the fall, Nikon is back with the release of a more affordable alternative. The new Z5 arrives with much of the same focus feared towards “emerging creators” but drives that emphasis home with more entry-level specs and a price point to match.

Geared more towards photography than the flagship offerings in its Z lineup, the Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera sports the same Expeed 6 processor as the Z7. Here you’ll find a 24MP sensor that’s complemented by full autofocus, eye-detection, and more. Video isn’t quite as impressive as the higher-end brethren on paper, as the Z5 can only record 4K at 30FPS with a 1.7x crop. Using the full sensor will drop to 1080p at upwards of 60FPS.

Built into the new polycarbonate is the same full five-axis in-body stabilization system you’ll find on the flagship models. Ditching the magnesium alloy found on the Z7 allows for some added dust and moisture resistance, which is another benefit for the Z5. And speaking of upgrades, you’ll now find two UHS II card slots versus the single one on its predecessors.

Another notable feature on the Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera includes a tillting OLED electronic viewfinder. It unfortunately lacks the kind of full articulation that vloggers might appreciate, but it’ll still do the trick for photographers — which is what Nikon is going for, after all.

Launching in August

The new Nikon Z5 will be launching next month with a price tag of $1,400 for the body alone. You’ll also be able to score a kit with the 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens for $1,700. Nikon is also noting that the Z5 will debut with support for its DSLR and mirrorless camera webcam app, which is also expected to launch in August. Each of those price points are well below what you’d pay for the flagship Z7 and Z6, making this a solid value from the get-go. That is, as long as real world performance can keep up with its notable list of specs.

Both the camera body and lens kit are now available for pre-order at B&H, as well as at Adorama, for their respective price points.

