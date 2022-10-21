Pelican’s Marine Waterproof AirPods Pro case drops nearly 45% off to $22.50 Prime shipped

The official Case-Mate Amazon storefront is now offering the Pelican Marine Series AirPods Pro Waterproof Case for $22.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $40 and closer to $36 as of late, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for some notable protection against the elements for your AirPods Pro (it’s first the second-generation model but doesn’t include the lanyard cut out), this Pelican case is worth a closer look. This is an IP68-certified cover to shield your Apple earbuds from “water, dust, dirt, or snow.” That joins military-grade drop protection and an anti-fingerprint coating, wireless charging compatibility, and a a 4-corner airbag design. More details below.

Pelican Marine Series AirPods Pro case features:

Marine Series: This Pelican Marine series armor case for Airpods Pro 2019 is IP68 Certified to shield your devices from accidental splashes of water, dust, dirt, or snow; Its Slim design with soft-touch over-mold is easy to hold and won’t slide off surfaces

Military-Grade Drop Protection: This shockproof armor case for AirPods Pro is made of durable hard shell material with a matte surface finish, to provide all-around protection against drops, scratches, and bumps; Anti Fingerprint and anti-dust coating keeps it smudge-free and shining

Unobstructed Charging: Compatible with Both wired (Lightning) and wireless (Qi) charging without removing the protective case, for an easy charging experience; Precisely designed port covers prevent any dust from entering and scratching the body of the device, and deliver high protection

