TP-Link’s Deco X90 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 2-pack falls to lowest price since April at $360 (Save $90)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack for $359.99 shipped. Normally going for $450, this 20% discount, or $90 in savings, marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since April and comes within $11 of the all-time low. Coming with two mesh units, you can expect coverage of up to 6,000-square feet. This system uses Wi-Fi 6 which will give you access to faster wireless speeds on devices that support the new standard. Don’t have a Wi-Fi 6 device? Don’t worry, the network is backward compatible with the older standards. The Deco app makes setup simple and quick and then allows easy network management. Each unit has two Ethernet ports, one Gigabit and the other 2.5GbE, with the ability to use an Ethernet run as a backhaul to further increase speeds. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

With the Deco X90 units having limited Ethernet ports, you may want to pick up a TP-Link 8-port Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $20. All you have to do is plug in the Ethernet from the Deco unit to the switch and connect power to gain more Ethernet ports. The switch being unmanaged means you can’t dedicate more bandwidth to certain ports or control whether one is on or off. If you want this functionality, you can grab the Easy Smart Managed version for $30.

Now that you’ve upgraded your home Wi-Fi network, you can have higher confidence in your smart home tech staying connected. We’re currently tracking a deal on 65.6 feet of Govee’s RGB LED Wi-Fi Light Strips at an all-time low of $36. This kit features two rolls of 32.8-feet long LED strips which can expand in multiple directions. Each one reproduces RGB coloring and is controllable in three different ways. With an included IR remote in the box, built-in Wi-Fi to use the Govee app, and integrations with both Alexa and Assistant, there are quite a few ways to change this LED strip up.

TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Immerse yourself in a Wi-Fi experience like never before with lightning-fast speeds, greater capacity, and expanded coverage for homes — all shapes and sizes. Deco X90 combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technologies together for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!