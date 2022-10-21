Wear OS 3-ready TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch with health tracking now 50% off at $150

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a solid 50% off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. Ready for Wear OS 3, this model features health and fitness tracking including multiple sport modes, built-in GPS, barometer, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and 24-hour heart rate analysis. It presents a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with auto-adjustable brightness, and an anti-fingerprint glass cover as well as built-in speakers and microphones. The 72-hour battery life and notification support for your smartphone are nice touches as well. You can also get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Today’s deal on the more premium TicWatch Pro 3 GPS undercuts the going rate for the TicWatch E3, for comparison’s sake. But it might be worth considering some of these tempered glass screen protectors to safeguard the display on your new smart watch. This 2-pack sells for just $7 Prime shipped and can deliver a whole lot of peace of mind for the money.

If you prefer to go with one of Apple’s wearables, we are still tracking some deals on the previous-generation, but perfectly capable, Series 7 models at Amazon. After unleashing its latest, Amazon began clearing out the previous model with some deep discounts. Get a closet look at those offers right here. And don’t forget to scope out the new TAG Heuer Swiss-made Mario Kart watches while you’re at it.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode.

Updated Chipset, Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform and Mobvoi dual processor system. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

Advanced Health and Fitness Monitoring – Multiple sports modes, with built-in GPS, barometer and 24-hour heart rate monitoring (empowered by a more accurate sensor ). New functions added including Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Noise Detection, etc.

