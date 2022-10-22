Govee’s Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit integrates with Alexa and Assistant at $130

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit for $129.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $150, this $20 discount makes one of the lowest prices we’ve seen since September. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant, the Govee Glide Smart Wall Lights features 40+ preset scenes with the ability to make your own using the Govee Home app. These pieces simply click together and the seven pieces included in this set can be connected in any way, along with the corner piece. You will mount these light bars to your wall using 3M command strips so you can see the RGBIC technology in its full glory. Make sure to dive into our hands-on review to learn more about this wall light kit.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with 32.8-feet of Govee Smart LED Light Strips for $19 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get two 16.4-foot rolls of lighting to customize your office. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lighting, cameras, locks, and more. Looking to add some smart home functionality to your lamps? We’re currently tracking the 2-pack of AvatarControls Dual Energy Monitoring Smart Plugs at an all-time low of $12. Designed to work with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll also find support for Siri Shortcuts here so you can turn on or off devices with simple voice commands no matter what ecosystem you’re in.

Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light Kit features:

Connect the 7 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App.

Glide Wall Light can react in real time to any music & gaming audio with its built-in microphone and 12 vibrant music modes, so your gaming sessions and parties always stay lit.

Govee Home app provides powerful control and customization. When the time does come to keep both hands on the keyboard & mouse, use Alexa and other voice assistants to control Govee Glide hands-free.

