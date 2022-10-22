Add some quirkiness and fun to your kitchen with this platypus-themed spatula at $13.50, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Ototo (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its unique kitchen tools and utensils priced from $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Platypus Jar Spatula at $13.55. Normally costing $16.50, today’s 20% discount comes within $0.05 of our last mention for June and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen so far this year. With a fun and unique platypus design, this scraper is great for spreading peanut butter, jam, or anything else. It even is flexible to reach into “every nook and cranny” of the jar so you don’t lose out on any unreachable peanut butter. Keep reading for more.

If you’re okay with ditching the platypus design of above, then this 5-pack of multi-color silicone spatulas is a better value at $11.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. Not only will you get a similar jar scraper, but also four other spatulas to use while cooking since silicone can withstand temperatures up to 600F. Plus, all the tools here can be put in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

Speaking of cooking, did you see that Amazon’s cast iron Dutch oven is on sale for $27 right now at Woot? Normally $40 or more, this discount makes now a great time to finally add a Dutch oven to your kitchen setup.

Splatypus Jar Spatula features:

Scrape and spread to your heart’s content with Splatypus, the friendly jar spatula! Crafted by The Design Awarded Studio Ototo, these unique kitchen gadgets are a real treat to have. More than just fun kitchen gadgets, you can effortlessly reach every nook and cranny of your peanut butter jar. No jam will go to waste! Have a flippin’ fun time this holiday season with this vibrant kitchen spatula and crepe spreader.

